July 24 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Novartis AG's oral pill to treat the most common form of advanced skin cancer.

The drug, Odomzo, will carry a boxed warning to alert the risks that it may cause death or severe birth defects in a developing fetus when administered to a pregnant woman. (1.usa.gov/1HOgvov) (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)