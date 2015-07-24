US STOCKS-Wall St opens flat; all eyes on healthcare vote
* Dow up 0.02 pct, S&P up 0.01 pct, Nasdaq off 0.07 pct (Updates to open)
July 24 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Novartis AG's oral pill to treat the most common form of advanced skin cancer.
The drug, Odomzo, will carry a boxed warning to alert the risks that it may cause death or severe birth defects in a developing fetus when administered to a pregnant woman. (1.usa.gov/1HOgvov) (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Dow up 0.02 pct, S&P up 0.01 pct, Nasdaq off 0.07 pct (Updates to open)
* Chairman John Bilbrey's total compensation for 2016 was $12.7 million - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2naR38j) Further company coverage: