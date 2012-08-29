Aug 29 U.S. health regulators approved Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's drug Afinitor Disperz for the treatment of a rare brain tumor in children of age one year and above.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the drug is recommended to treat patients with tuberous sclerosis complex, a rare genetic disease that causes tumors to grow in the brain and other vital organs.

Novartis's drug Afinitor is approved to treat patients with four other types of cancer.