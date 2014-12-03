LONDON Dec 3 There is no evidence that
Novartis's flu vaccine Fluad caused serious events
including deaths in Italy, experts at the European Medicines
Agency said on Wednesday.
The Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) suspended the use of two
batches of Fluad as a precautionary measure on Nov. 27 after
reported health issues and the European regulator also launched
a probe.
However, the AIFA concluded on Monday that the vaccine was
safe and the EU agency's Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment
Committee has now concurred.
Australia's CSL has agreed to buy Novartis's global
flu vaccine business for $275 million as the Swiss drugmaker
focuses its business portfolio.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by David Evans)