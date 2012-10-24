ZURICH Oct 24 Switzerland's drug watchdog ordered a precautionary halt to deliveries of flu vaccines made by Novartis on Wednesday after authorities in Italy banned their use due to possible side effects.

Swissmedic said it was acting was due to "possible impurities," in Agrippal and Fluad. At most 160,000 vaccine doses were be affected, it said.

"Given the current unclear situation Swissmedic has issued a halt on deliveries for the cited vaccines and recommends not using them until further notice," it said in a statement.

For more, click on

(Reporting by Catherine Bosley)