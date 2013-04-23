* Civil fraud lawsuit alleges improper payments
* U.S. says Novartis sought to boost sales of Myfortic
* Novartis disputes govt claims, says will defend itself
By Bernard Vaughan and Jonathan Stempel
April 23 The U.S. government filed a civil fraud
lawsuit against Novartis AG on Tuesday, accusing a
unit of the Swiss drug maker of causing the Medicare and
Medicaid programs to pay tens of millions of dollars in
reimbursements based on fraudulent, kickback-tainted claims.
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan said Novartis
Pharmaceuticals Corp had since 2005 induced at least 20
pharmacies to switch thousands of kidney transplant patients to
its immunosuppressant drug Myfortic from competitors' drugs, in
exchange for kickbacks disguised as rebates and discounts.
He said Novartis tried to conceal the scheme by omitting the
agreements from rebate and discount contracts with pharmacies.
In one alleged case, Novartis offered a Los Angeles
pharmacist a "bonus" rebate of 5 percent of that pharmacist's
annual Myfortic sales, or several hundred thousand dollars, to
switch as many as 1,000 patients to Myfortic.
"Novartis co-opted the independence of certain pharmacists
and turned them into salespeople," Bharara said in a statement.
The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan,
and seeks civil penalties and triple damages from Novartis for
violating the federal False Claims Act.
Novartis disputes the claims and will defend itself,
spokeswoman Julie Masow said in an email.
Novartis is "committed to high standards of ethical business
conduct and regulatory compliance in the sale and marketing of
our products," Masow said.
Myfortic net sales totaled $579 million in 2012, up 12
percent from a year earlier, according to Novartis' annual
report. The Novartis Pharmaceuticals unit has offices in East
Hanover, New Jersey.
In his announcement, Bharara called Novartis a "repeat
offender," referring to a settlement of health care fraud
charges based on kickbacks less than three years ago.
Novartis in September of 2010 agreed to pay $422.5 million
to resolve criminal and civil liability over its marketing of
several drugs, including the epilepsy drug Trileptal. ()
The company violated a federal anti-kickback statute,
"choosing instead to put sales growth and profits before its
duty to comply with federal law," according to the new
complaint.
The federal anti-kickback statute prohibits paying people to
buy drugs or services that Medicare, Medicaid or other federal
healthcare programs cover, according to the complaint.
The scheme has been highly lucrative for Novartis, according
to the complaint, resulting in "rapid, sometimes exponential
growth in Myfortic sales."
A pharmacy in Arkansas, for example, increased its annual
sales of the drug to more than $1 million from $100,000 over
four years, according to the complaint.
The lawsuit also claims a Novartis account manager admitted
the kickback scheme generates "an ongoing stream of revenue" for
Novartis "as long as the patient is still living and using
(Myfortic)."
These types of cases "are one of the highest priorities of
the FBI's health care fraud program," FBI Assistant Director
Ronald Hosko said in a statement.
The case is U.S. v. Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-08196.