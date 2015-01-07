* Deals signed with biotech firms Intellia and Caribou
* Swiss drugmaker to use CRISPR gene editing technology
* Intellia tie-up covers CART and hematopoietic stem cells
* Caribou collaboration focused on drug discovery tools
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Jan 7 Novartis is diving
deeper into the world of gene-based medicine by signing deals
with two U.S. biotech companies, giving it access to a powerful
new genome editing technology.
The tie-ups with unlisted Intellia Therapeutics and Caribou
Biosciences show the Swiss drugmaker's confidence in the
potential of so-called CRISPR technology, both for making new
medicines and as a research tool.
CRISPR, which stands for clustered regularly interspaced
short palindromic repeats, allows scientists to edit the genes
of selected cells accurately and efficiently. It has created
great excitement since emerging two years ago and is being
tipped for a Nobel Prize.
While current gene therapy approaches involve adding genes
to affected cells, CRISPR opens up the possibility of correcting
those cells' faulty genes in the lab before returning them to
the patient.
Translating that promise into new treatments will take many
years but Novartis' decision to apply the technology in its
research labs is an important endorsement, since the company is
the world's largest drugmaker by sales.
It is also a sign the Swiss group intends to be at the
forefront of the nascent field, after recently establishing a
new cell and gene therapies unit within the company.
Mark Fishman, head of the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical
Research (NIBR), said genome editing could open a new branch of
medicine, leading to cures for diseases caused by faulty genes.
"We have glimpsed the power of CRISPR tools in our
scientific programmes in NIBR and it is now time to explore how
to safely extend this powerful technology to the clinic," he
said.
The deal with Intellia gives Novartis exclusive rights to
develop programmes focused on engineered chimeric antigen
receptor T-cells (CARTs) and the right to develop a certain
number of targets for editing hematopoietic stem cells.
Novartis is in the vanguard of developing CARTs, which
modify patients' immune cells to recognise and destroy cancerous
ones, although rivals such as Pfizer are moving in and
several biotech companies, including stock market newcomer Juno
, are competing hard.
The Caribou collaboration is non-exclusive and focused on
using CRISPR as a research tool for drug discovery.
Novartis said it was taking a stake in Caribou and
increasing its equity investment in Intellia as part of the
deals. Novartis initially invested in Intellia after its launch
by Atlas Venture and Caribou three months ago. Financial details
were not disclosed by the companies on Wednesday.
(Editing by David Clarke)