BRIEF-Sabaa International Co for Pharmaceutical FY profit rises
Feb 19 Sabaa International Company for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries
ZURICH, April 20 Novartis said it had agreed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on label changes for multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya to include a recommendation that patients are more closely monitored for heart problems.
"The label update in the United States for Gilenya recommends that patients with certain pre-existing cardiac conditions or those taking certain concomitant medications would require overnight monitoring following administration of first dose of medication," Novartis said in a statement on Friday.
The move follows a similar demand from European health regulators earlier on Friday. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
Feb 19 Sabaa International Company for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries
* Board approves authorised capital increase to egp 200 million from egp 70 million, issued capital increase to egp 58.6 million from egp 53.2 million Source: (http://bit.ly/2l8zsOP) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit EGP 32.4 million versus EGP 22.2 million year ago