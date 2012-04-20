LONDON, April 20 European regulators endorsed
the continued use of Novartis AG's multiple sclerosis
pill Gilenya, one of the Swiss firm's top new drug hopes, but
said on Friday the drug needed to carry stronger warnings on
heart risks.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA), which had initially
aimed to give an update on the medicine last month, said doctors
should not prescribe Gilenya to patients with a history of
cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease or those on
heart-rate lowering medication.
If treatment with Gilenya was considered necessary in these
patients, however, their heart activity should be monitored at
least overnight following the first dose of the drug.
Prospects for Gilenya have been clouded by concern about its
association with serious heart problems.
Gilenya, the first multiple sclerosis (MS) pill of its kind,
is seen by analysts as a potential blockbuster with annual sales
of $1.7 billion by 2015, according to consensus forecasts
collected by Thomson Reuters Pharma.
That is down on the $2.2 billion seen at the end of 2011 as
doctors have grown more cautious about the drug following
reports of heart problems in some patients and the death of one
person in the United States within 24 hours of starting
treatment.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Kate Kelland)