By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, July 15 Swiss drugmaker Novartis
has struck an agreement with Google to
develop "smart" contact lenses that would help diabetics to
track their blood glucose levels or restore the eye's ability to
focus.
The device for diabetics would measure glucose in tear fluid
and send the data wirelessly to a mobile device, Novartis said.
The technology is potentially life-changing for many diabetics,
who prick their fingers as many as 10 times daily to check their
body's production of the sugar.
Success would allow Novartis to compete in a global
blood-sugar tracking market that is expected to be worth more
than $12 billion by 2017, according to research firm GlobalData.
Diabetes afflicts an estimated 382 million people worldwide.
Many people with Type 1 diabetes and some with Type 2
diabetes monitor their blood glucose level to help to manage
their condition and reduce the risk of health complications such
as amputation and blindness.
Simon O'Neill, director of health intelligence at the
charity Diabetes UK, said the field would "welcome any
investment in new technology that might one day have the
potential to make this easier for people or to offer them more
choice".
He added, however, that without knowing more about this
technology "we have no idea how likely it is to develop into
something that is routinely available or how long this might
take to happen".
The second element of the Google agreement is centred on
presbyopia, in which ageing eyes have trouble focusing on close
objects. Novartis hopes the lens technology will help to restore
the eye's ability to focus, almost like the autofocus on a
camera.
EMBEDDED TECHNOLOGY
Non-invasive sensors, microchips and other miniaturised
electronics would be embedded into the contact lenses.
Under the deal, Novartis's Alcon eyecare unit will further
develop and commercialise the lens technologies designed by
Google, the American company's development team.
Financial details were not disclosed.
The alliance comes as drugmakers explore ways for technology
to reshape healthcare, helping patients to monitor their own
health and lowering the costs of managing chronic diseases.
In turn, technology companies such as Apple,
Samsung Electronics and Google are trying to find
health-related applications for wearable devices.
Novartis Chief Executive Joe Jimenez said he hoped that a
product could be on the market in about five years.
"This really brings high-technology and combines it with
biology - and that's a very exciting combination for us,"
Jimenez told Reuters.
"I think you're going to see more and more areas of unmet
medical need where companies like Novartis are going to take a
non-traditional approach to addressing those needs."
Although the licensing deal is only for the eye, Jimenez
said the drugmaker was also thinking about how technology could
be applied in other areas, such as remote patient monitoring in
heart failure.
