ZURICH, July 17 Swiss drugmakers Novartis
and Roche said on Wednesday they were not
aware they were under scrutiny by Chinese authorities in light
of the ongoing investigation into British drugmaker
GlaxoSmithKline on allegations of bribery.
"We have not been contacted by Chinese authorities on this
matter," Novartis Chief Executive Joseph Jimenez told reporters
on a conference call.
Chinese police on Monday accused British drugmaker
GlaxoSmithKline of channelling bribes to Chinese officials and
doctors through travel agencies to boost sales illegally and
raise the price of its medicines in the country.
Fellow Swiss drugmaker Roche also said it had not
been approached by officials in the country.
"We are not aware of any anti-corruption probes in China
against Roche. We are committed to ensure the same high
standards of compliance for all Roche employees worldwide," a
spokesman said in a statement.