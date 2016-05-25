BRIEF-Interojo issues FY 2017 revenue outlook
* Sees sales revenue of 90.6 billion won and operating profit of 27.2 billion won for FY 2017
ZURICH May 25 Novartis remains confident that sales for its new heart failure medicine Entresto will peak at around $5 billion, the Swiss drugmaker said in a presentation for an investor event on Wednesday.
Introduced last year, Entresto got off to a sluggish start, with only $17 million first-quarter sales. Novartis on Monday stuck to its full-year forecast of $200 million in revenue from Entresto "as of right now".
Novartis also said on Wednesday its Cosentyx product had the
potential to deliver around $4 billion to $5 billion in sales across the dermatology and rheumatology indications.
* Sees sales revenue of 165 billion won and operating profit of 30.3 billion won for FY 2017
* Says it signed contract with Wockhardt Bio AG, Switzerland, for a blood pressure lowering generic drug product