BRIEF-Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co appoints Zhu Qiaohong as executive director
June 16 Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
ZURICH, March 22 Novartis said on Wednesday its serelaxin drug for patients with acute heart failure had failed a global phase III trial which tested its ability to reduce deaths from the condition.
The RELAX-AHF-2 trial "did not meet its primary endpoints of reduction in cardiovascular death through Day 180 or reduced worsening heart failure through day five when added to standard therapy in patients with acute heart failure," Basel-based Novartis said in a statement.
"We are disappointed this study did not confirm the efficacy of in acute heart failure, especially given the urgent need for effective new treatments for this condition," said Vas Narasimhan, Global Head of Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, at Novartis. "We will continue to further analyze the data to better understand and learn from these results as well as evaluate next steps for the overall program." (Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
FRANKFURT, June 16 Active Ownership Capital has sold a stake in Stada as the buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven fight to take control of the German drugmaker, a spokesman for the activist investor told Reuters on Friday.
* VIRBAC SA - VIRBAC SIGNS A RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH BIO-GENE