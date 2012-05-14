(Adds Novartis comment)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON May 14 U.S. health regulators said
on Monday they could not definitively link Novartis AG's
multiple sclerosis pill Gilenya with the deaths of
people who took the drug.
The Food and Drug Administration said the deaths included a
patient with extensive brainstem lesions from multiple sclerosis
who died of unknown causes within 24 hours of taking the drug.
Other deaths were linked to cardiovascular issues.
"For each of these deaths, Gilenya's contribution to the
death was unclear," the agency said on its website. "The number
of deaths of apparent cardiovascular origin or of unknown origin
does not appear to be higher than in MS patients not treated
with Gilenya."
The agency did not specify the number or nature of the
deaths included in recent clinical and postmarket studies.
"On the basis of the available data, a link between the
first dose of Gilenya and the patient's death could not be ruled
out, however, there is not clear evidence that the drug played
any role in the death," Novartis spokeswoman Julie Masow said in
an e-mailed comment.
The company said it believes the benefit/risk profile of
Gilenya "remains favorable for appropriate patients when used
according to the updated label."
The FDA report came weeks after U.S. and European regulators
decided to back continued use of the drug, while expressing
concern that it could pose cardiovascular risks for some
patients by lowering their heart rate after the first dose.
Swiss-based Novartis has said that continued regulatory
backing means the drug remains on track to exceed $1 billion in
annual sales.
Gilenya is still seen by analysts as a big seller. But a
consensus forecast of $1.7 billion in annual sales by 2015,
collected by Thomson Reuters Pharma, is down from $2.2 billion
forecast in late 2011, due to safety fears.
Shares in Novartis closed down 0.7 percent in Monday trading
in Europe.
In recent months, doctors have grown more cautious about the
drug following reports of heart problems in some.
The FDA said the patient who died within 24 hours of taking
the drug had extensive brainstem MS lesions that have been
associated with sudden death. The patient was also taking the
blood pressure medications metoprolol and amlodipine, which can
also affect heart rate.
"Whether they could have played a role in the patient's
death is unknown," the agency said. "On the basis of the
available data, a link between the first dose of Gilenya and the
patient's death could not be ruled out, however, there is not
clear evidence that the drug played any role in the death."
