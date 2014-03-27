PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 27 A drug to treat acute heart failure made by Novartis AG should not be approved because there is insufficient evidence that it improves symptoms, a panel of advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Thursday.
The panel's vote was unanimous. The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory panels but typically does so.
The FDA is scheduled to make its decision on the drug, which would be called Reasanz if approved, by May 17th. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
March 20 Microsoft Corp and Adobe Systems Inc are joining to make their respective sales and marketing software products more potent competitors to Salesforce.com Inc and Oracle Corp offerings, the two firms said Monday.