* Reclast not to be used in patients with kidney impairment

* Label says patients taking Reclast to be monitored

Sept 1 U.S. health regulators on Thursday approved a label update to Novartis AG's osteoporosis drug Reclast to warn about the risk of kidney failure associated with the use of the drug.

Reclast, which is used to treat or prevent osteoporosis in women after menopause, belongs to a class of osteoporosis drugs called bisphosphonates that have also been linked to stress fractures, heart risks and oesophageal cancer.

The bisphosphonate class includes Fosamax, made by Merck & Co and sold generically under the chemical name alendronate, Roche's Boniva and Warner Chilcott's Actonel.

The revised label says that Reclast should not be used in patients with evidence of acute kidney impairment, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on its website.

The label recommends that healthcare professionals screen patients prior to administering Reclast in order to identify at-risk patients and also monitor kidney function in patients receiving Reclast.

Novartis' Zometa, which contains the same active ingredient zoledronic acid as in Reclast and is approved to treat cancer-related indications, is not undergoing any label changes as kidney toxicity risks were already addressed in its label. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)