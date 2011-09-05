* Euro Commission approval follows U.S. FDA nod

* Trial showed drug slashed risk of cancer progression

ZURICH, Sept 5 Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's cancer drug Afinitor has received European Commission approval for the treatment of a rare type of pancreatic cancer with few treatment options, bolstering potential sales of the likely blockbuster drug.

The Commission approved Afinitor tablets to treat certain types of neuroendocrine tumours (NET) of pancreatic origin in adults with progressive disease, based on late stage data from the largest clinical trial to date, Novartis said on Monday.

The trial showed treatment with Afinitor more than doubled the time without tumor growth and reduced the risk of cancer progression by 65 percent compared with placebo in patients with advanced pancreatic NET.

This follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of the drug to treat the same pathology in May after a U.S. advisory panel recommended the drug despite concerns about serious side effects.

Afinitor is already approved for treating kidney cancer and is expected to rake in sales of $1.3 billion in 2015, according to a Thomson Reuters forecast.

Afinitor targets mTOR, a protein that acts as an important regulator of tumour cell division, blood vessel growth and cell metabolism. (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by David Holmes)