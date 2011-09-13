* Raises synergies guidance to $350 mln per year by 2013

* Sees Alcon growing in high-single to low-double digit range

* Novartis shares up 1.2 percent, outperform sector index (Adds details, analyst comment, shares)

By Katie Reid

ZURICH, Sept 13 Novartis AG is aiming for sales growth at recently acquired eyecare group Alcon in the high-single to low-double-digit range and has raised its cost savings target to $350 million a year by 2013, the Swiss drugmaker said ahead of an investor day in London.

The group also said it expected savings this year to exceed the $1.9 billion it shaved off last year as it presses ahead with its efficiency drive.

"The sales guidance is slightly better than expected," Unicredit analyst David Evans said. "The shares have been strong for the last week or so as people have expected a positive Alcon strategy day."

Novartis had previously said it expected to find annual cost savings of $300 million.

At 1106 GMT, Novartis shares were trading 1.2 percent firmer, outperforming a slightly weaker European healthcare index .

"Alcon is enhancing future prospects for Novartis -- it brings to us a fast-growing business in the eye care segment," Novartis Chief Executive Joe Jimenez said in a statement.

"We believe that Alcon has significant growth potential by leveraging the Novartis expertise in research, market access, and reimbursement, among others, Jimenez said.

In a recent interview with Reuters, Jimenez said Novartis was betting on growth in emerging markets and an ageing population opting for pricier lenses to drive demand for Alcon's products.

Historically, Alcon sales have grown by between 7 and 9 percent a year, but Novartis's Ciba Vision contact lens business, now folded into Alcon, has grown more slowly.

Novartis's $51 billion purchase of Alcon was a central plank of its drive to diversify its business as Diovan, with sales of $6 billion a year, goes off patent this year in Europe, followed by the United States and Japan in 2012 and 2013. (Editing by David Holmes)