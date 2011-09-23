(Corrects number in second paragraph to 118 from 188)

* Novartis hopes Afinitor will become top seller

* Afinitor helps reduce non-cancerous kidney tumor growth

* Firm says 42 pct of kidney-tumor sufferers using Afinitor saw response

ZURICH, Sept 23 Novartis's Afinitor helps some people with non-cancerous kidney tumors, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday based on the results of a late-stage study, further good news for a drug the firm hopes will become a blockbuster.

The 118-patient study focused on people with non-cancerous kidney tumors associated with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), a genetic disorder that may cause non-cancerous tumors to form in vital organs.

Novartis said 42 percent of the patients in the study taking Afinitor tablets experienced a response such as a reduction of kidney tumor size and an absence of new tumors, compared with none taking a placebo.

Afinitor targets a protein that acts as an important regulator of tumor cell division, blood vessel growth and cell metabolism.

The results of this Phase III trial follow other positive late-stage studies that showed Afinitor reduces the size of a type of benign brain tumor and also slows tumor growth in advanced breast cancer.

Novartis is increasingly focusing on drugs prescribed by specialists for diseases such as cancer to help it protect profitability when top-selling drugs, such as blood pressure treatment Diovan, face generic competition.

Oncology accounts for around a third of Novartis's pharma business and the group is hoping it will be able to offer treatments that will help make life-threatening cancers more like chronic diseases -- something it has already managed to do with Glivec in a certain type of chronic myeloid leukaemia.

(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)