(Corrects number in second paragraph to 118 from 188)
* Novartis hopes Afinitor will become top seller
* Afinitor helps reduce non-cancerous kidney tumor growth
* Firm says 42 pct of kidney-tumor sufferers using Afinitor
saw response
ZURICH, Sept 23 Novartis's Afinitor
helps some people with non-cancerous kidney tumors, the Swiss
drugmaker said on Friday based on the results of a late-stage
study, further good news for a drug the firm hopes will become a
blockbuster.
The 118-patient study focused on people with non-cancerous
kidney tumors associated with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC),
a genetic disorder that may cause non-cancerous tumors to form
in vital organs.
Novartis said 42 percent of the patients in the study taking
Afinitor tablets experienced a response such as a reduction of
kidney tumor size and an absence of new tumors, compared with
none taking a placebo.
Afinitor targets a protein that acts as an important
regulator of tumor cell division, blood vessel growth and cell
metabolism.
The results of this Phase III trial follow other positive
late-stage studies that showed Afinitor reduces the size of a
type of benign brain tumor and also slows tumor growth in
advanced breast cancer.
Novartis is increasingly focusing on drugs prescribed by
specialists for diseases such as cancer to help it protect
profitability when top-selling drugs, such as blood pressure
treatment Diovan, face generic competition.
Oncology accounts for around a third of Novartis's pharma
business and the group is hoping it will be able to offer
treatments that will help make life-threatening cancers more
like chronic diseases -- something it has already managed to do
with Glivec in a certain type of chronic myeloid leukaemia.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)