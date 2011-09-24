BRIEF-NxGen MDx announces national contract with Aetna
* Genetic screening, non-invasive pre-natal testing to be available on in-network basis for Aetna health plans' 40+ million members beginning on Feb 15 Source text for Eikon:
ZURICH, Sept 24 Swiss drugmaker Novartis is in the process of cutting 2,500 jobs at sites across the world in a bid to control costs, daily Tages Anzeiger reported on Saturday.
Like many pharmaceutical companies, Novartis is starting to face generic competition, with its breast cancer drug Femara and its blood pressure medicine Diovan losing patent protection.
A spokesman for Novartis said the firm could not confirm that number.
Novartis' rival Roche has announced it would cut several thousand jobs in a cost-saving drive.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by John Stonestreet)
* Genetic screening, non-invasive pre-natal testing to be available on in-network basis for Aetna health plans' 40+ million members beginning on Feb 15 Source text for Eikon:
Feb 9 Although judges shot down Anthem Inc's $54 billion acquisition of Cigna Corp and Aetna Inc's $35 billion takeover of Humana Inc on anti-trust grounds, the rulings left scope for a possible combination of Cigna and Humana, industry insiders said.
* Announces encouraging preliminary results from the Phase II clinical study of inecalcitol in Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia