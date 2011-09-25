BRIEF-Aurinia Pharmaceuticals announces appoints Richard Glickman as new CEO
* AURINIA ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY FOUNDER, DR. RICHARD M. GLICKMAN, AS ITS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say job cuts have already been made)
ZURICH, Sept 24 Swiss drugmaker Novartis cut 2,500 jobs at sites across the world in a bid to control costs, the daily Tages Anzeiger reported on Saturday.
Like many pharmaceutical companies, Novartis is starting to face generic competition, with its breast cancer drug Femara and its blood pressure medicine Diovan losing patent protection.
A spokesman for Novartis said the firm could not confirm that number.
Novartis's local rival Roche has announced it would cut several thousand jobs in a cost-saving drive.
* Estia Health appoints Steve Lemlin as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Israel-based generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Monday that Chief Executive Erez Vigodman was stepping down effective immediately and would be replaced on an interim basis by Yitzhak Peterburg, who has been chairman of Teva's board of directors.