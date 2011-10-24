(Adds details)
ZURICH, Oct 24 Novartis said its drug
AIN457 helped alleviate the symptoms of people suffering from
moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, the Swiss firm said on
Monday based on the results of a mid-stage study.
Plaque psoriasis is a common hereditary, immune-mediated
systemic disorder characterized by skin lesions, called plaques,
which can be painful.
In one study, 81 percent of patients receiving 150mg of
AIN457 (secukinumab) subcutaneously once a month experienced at
least a 75 percent improvement of psoriasis signs and symptoms.
"We are encouraged by these positive Phase II results and
look forward to receiving the results of larger-scale and
longer-term Phase III studies with AIN457 which began this
year," said John Hohneker, global head of development for
integrated hospital care at Novartis.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Mike Nesbit)