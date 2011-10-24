(Adds details)

ZURICH, Oct 24 Novartis said its drug AIN457 helped alleviate the symptoms of people suffering from moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, the Swiss firm said on Monday based on the results of a mid-stage study.

Plaque psoriasis is a common hereditary, immune-mediated systemic disorder characterized by skin lesions, called plaques, which can be painful.

In one study, 81 percent of patients receiving 150mg of AIN457 (secukinumab) subcutaneously once a month experienced at least a 75 percent improvement of psoriasis signs and symptoms.

"We are encouraged by these positive Phase II results and look forward to receiving the results of larger-scale and longer-term Phase III studies with AIN457 which began this year," said John Hohneker, global head of development for integrated hospital care at Novartis. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Mike Nesbit)