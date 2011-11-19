* Novartis reconsidering closure of Nyon plant
* Nyon plant employs 320 people, makes OTC products for
Europe
* Novartis to slash 2,000 jobs in Switzerland, U.S.
ZURICH, Nov 19 Swiss drugmaker Novartis
said it was looking at alternatives to closing a Swiss
plant following a strike over its cost-cutting plans, but could
make no promises to keep open a site it said was not financially
viable.
Novartis said last month it would cut 1,100 jobs in
Switzerland and close two sites there over the next three to
five years, sparking an outcry from employee representatives and
prompting demonstrations in Basel and Nyon.
Chief Executive Joe Jimenez, who has faced criticism from
unions for not contacting workers, met with representatives at
the drugmakers' plant in Nyon on Friday.
"The constructive talks with the Canton of Vaud government
and the Federal government are well on track," Jimenez said in a
statement.
"However, I would also like to point out that Novartis is
facing a challenging future and therefore further cost
reductions are necessary if the company wanted to keep its R&D
spending strong."
The 320 employees at the Nyon plant, which makes
over-the-counter products for Europe, went on strike last
Wednesday in protest against the planned closure of the site as
Novartis axes jobs to keep costs under control in a tough
pricing environment.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)