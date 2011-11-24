FRANKFURT Nov 24 The conflict between Novartis
NOVN.VX and German wholesale drug sellers about delivery
conditions is widening, with two more wholesalers saying on
Thursday the Swiss company has stopped supplying them with
pharmaceuticals products.
Phoenix PHNMD.UL, the market leader in pharmaceutical
wholesale in Germany, and rival Sanacorp SNCG_p.F said they
have stopped receiving deliveries in Germany from Novartis this
month.
Gehe Pharma Handel, a unit of Celesio AG (CLSGn.DE), said
on Nov. 9 the two companies have been negotiating about
delivery conditions for some time and that Novartis wanted to
change the conditions unilaterally.
Phoenix, a supplier to 10,000 pharmacies, said on Thursday
it has stopped receiving deliveries in Germany from Novartis
since mid-November.
"Delivery was suspended due to disagreements regarding the
delivery conditions. Phoenix views the new price conditions set
by Novartis as inappropriate and thus unacceptable," Phoenix
said in a statement.
"No agreement has been able to be made as yet. Phoenix
reserves the right to take legal action," it added.
Sanacorp said Novartis has stopped deliveries to its
company since Nov. 7.
Gehe said Novartis has stopped supplying the former with
pharmaceutical products since Oct. 15
A spokesman for Novartis said various companies were
already placing their orders based on new supply and payments
conditions and have received the products accordingly.
The spokesman said the conditions on deliveries were
changed because they no longer matched market situation.
(Reporting By Frank Siebelt; Additional Reporting from Paul
Arnold; Writing by Marilyn Gerlach, editing by Bernard Orr)