* Novartis says combination of drugs better at lowering blood pressure

* Patients who need multiple medications now only need one pill

* Rasitrio combines aliskiren, amlodipine and hydrochlorothiazide

ZURICH, Nov 28 Swiss drugmaker Novartis has gained approval from the European commission for Rasitrio, a combination of three drugs to treat high blood pressure.

Novartis said on Monday the EC had approved Rasitrio, a combination of Rasilez and two other treatments in a single pill. About one billion people globally have high blood pressure, the drugmaker said.

Up to 85 percent of patients may need multiple medications to help control high blood pressure, said Novartis, which also makes high blood pressure drug Diovan.

"Rasitrio is the first Rasilez-based triple combination pill available in Europe to help patients requiring multiple medications reach their treatment goal," said David Epstein, head of pharmaceuticals.

Novartis said Rasitrio works to lower blood pressure in three ways by allowing the blood to flow more easily.

Earlier this year Novartis gained EU approval for Rasilamlo, a dual combination pill to treat high blood pressure. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Dan Lalor)