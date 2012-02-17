(Adds details, background, quotes)

LONDON Feb 17 The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is recommending restrictions on the use of aliskiren-containing medicines such as Novartis' blood pressure drug Rasilez after a review found they are not suitable for patients taking certain other drugs.

The agency said on Friday it was advising against combining aliskiren with blood pressure medicines known as angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) in patients with diabetes and patients with kidney problems.

"In addition, the agency recommended the inclusion of a warning that the combination of aliskiren and ACE inhibitor or ARB is not recommended in all other patients because adverse outcomes cannot be excluded," EMA said.

Novartis responded by saying it would revise its product information on Rasilez.

Eight medicines containing aliskiren, a type of renin inhibitor, are licensed for use in Europe for the treatment of essential hypertension, or high blood pressure. "Essential" means that there is no obvious cause for high blood pressure.

EMA launched a review of all aliskiren-containing medicines in December 2011 after Rasilez was shown in an independent study to increase the risk to patients with heart or kidney problems.

The ALTITUDE study, which was terminated early after patients showed no benefit from using the drug, found there were more cases of stroke, renal complications, hyperkalemia and hypotension in patients who received aliskiren compared with patients who received a placebo.