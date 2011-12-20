(Refiles to fix dateline)
* Rasilez/Tekturna could add risk to high-risk patients
* Says sales of the drug likely to be hit
ZURICH, Dec 20 Swiss drugmaker Novartis
said it was ending a study of a drug to treat high
blood pressure after an independent body said it could increase
risk to patients with a high risk of heart or kidney problems.
Novartis said on Tuesday sales of the drug, known as Rasilez
in the European Union and Tekturna in the United States, could
be hit.
It had total sales of $449 million, or 1 percent of group
sales, in the first nine months.
The Data Montioring Committee said the ALTITUDE study showed
high-risk patients were unlikely to benefit from treatment with
the drug in combination with standard blood pressure treatments.
The DMC said the trial also showed high-risk patients
receiving combination treatment were more prone to non-fatal
strokes and other complications.
Novartis, the maker of high blood pressure drug Diovan, said
it was recommending the removal of Rasilez/Tekturna-based
products from patients' treatment and a review their high blood
pressure medication.
The company is also reviewing the findings with DMCs of
other clinical studies involving Rasilez/Tekturna-based products
and combination therapies.
