* China backs Lucentis in Wet AMD, a leading cause of
blindness
* Also backs Galvus to treat diabetes
ZURICH, Jan 18 Novartis AG's eye
drug Lucentis and diabetes drug Galvus have won approval from
the Chinese regulator, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday,
giving the group a boost in a one of the fastest-growing
economies in the world.
China's State Food and Drug Administration is backing
Lucentis' use in wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and
Galvus to treat type 2 diabetes as an add-on to metformin, the
standard treatment, Novartis said.
Wet AMD is a major cause of blindness and severe vision loss
in people over 50 and there are an estimated 300,000 new wet AMD
patients per year in China, Novartis said.
Meanwhile, as many as 75 million people have uncontrolled
type 2 diabetes in China. The number Chinese with diabetes has
nearly quadrupled in recent years, making it the country with
the largest number of adults with diabetes in the world.
Novartis is currently scaling back costs to help it protect
its bottom-line and profitability as key drugs like blood
pressure treatment Diovan lose patent exclusivity.
Like most other pharmaceutical companies, Novartis is
banking on growing demand from emerging markets to shore up its
top line.
