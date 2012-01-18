* China backs Lucentis in wet AMD, a cause of blindness
* Also backs Galvus to treat diabetes
* Novartis shares slip 0.6 pct, slightly underperform sector
(Adds shares, analyst comment)
ZURICH, Jan 18 Novartis said eye
drug Lucentis and diabetes drug Galvus have won approval in
China, giving the Swiss drugmaker a boost in a one of the
fastest-growing economies in the world.
China's State Food and Drug Administration is backing use of
Lucentis in wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and
Galvus to treat type 2 diabetes as an add-on to metformin, the
standard treatment, Novartis said on Wednesday.
Wet AMD is a major cause of blindness and severe vision loss
in people over 50 and there are an estimated 300,000 new wet AMD
patients per year in China, Novartis said.
Meanwhile, 75 million people have uncontrolled type 2
diabetes in China. The number of Chinese with diabetes has
nearly quadrupled in recent years, making it the country with
the largest number of adults with diabetes in the world.
"The announcement demonstrates Novartis' efforts to
penetrate emerging markets, and in particular China which has
grown into the third biggest healthcare market, with innovative
therapies," Kepler Capital Markets analyst Martin Voegtli said.
"The commercial launch in China will contribute to the
excellent growth prospects of the two products and support their
status as a major growth driver for the pharmaceuticals
division," Voegtli said.
Novartis is currently scaling back costs to help it protect
its bottom-line and profitability as key drugs like blood
pressure treatment Diovan lose patent exclusivity.
Like most other pharmaceutical companies, Novartis is
banking on growing demand from emerging markets to shore up its
top line.
Novartis shares were down 0.6 percent at 0822 GMT, compared
with a 0.4 percent lower European healthcare index.
(Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by Erica Billingham and
Hans-Juergen Peters)