* QVA149 meets primary endpoints in Phase III COPD studies

* Novartis looking to take on GSK in the respiratory market

* Another four Phase III trials expected to complete in 2012

* Novartis shares 1 pct firmer, just ahead of sector index (Adds analyst comment, shares)

ZURICH, April 2 A Novartis lung drug met its main goals in three late-stage studies in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), often known as smokers' cough, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday, giving its respiratory pipeline a boost.

The drug, QVA149, is the combination of Novartis' Onbrez and its other lung drug NVA237 - a new kind of two-in-one medicine that should allow Novartis to take on market leader GlaxoSmithKline.

One trial, called SHINE, showed that a once daily dose QVA149 was better than the equivalent dose of Onbrez and NVA237 taken individually.

Another, called BRIGHT, showed patients had a significantly better exercise endurance compared to those taking a placebo, while one named ENLIGHTEN showed QVA149 was well tolerated and that the drug had a safety and tolerability profile similar to placebo.

The Basel-based group, which is increasingly focusing on more specialist drugs, is pushing ahead with its respiratory offering as it seeks to navigate the loss of exclusivity on top-selling drugs such as blood pressure medicine Diovan.

"We model $2.9 billion peak sales by 2020 for QVA149, which is expected to form the most important portfolio addition over the next few years. Filing in Europe is expected by year-end 2012," Kepler Capital Markets analyst Martin Voegtli said in a note.

At 0733 GMT, Novartis shares were trading 1 percent firmer, just outperforming a 0.7 percent rise in the European healthcare index.

The news comes as a welcome development after Novartis and its British partner Vectura faced delays in October last year in the United States for NVA237, which also affected the approval timing for QVA149.

NVA237 helps patients with COPD in a similar way to a rival drug called Spiriva from Pfizer and Boehringer Ingelheim.

COPD causes breathing trouble and chronic coughing, and is sometimes fatal. It affects an estimated 210 million people worldwide and is predicted to be the third leading cause of death by 2020, Novartis said in the statement.

These three trials are part of a programme that involves 10 trials in total. The first seven studies are expected to complete in 2012, Novartis said. (Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and Andrew Callus)