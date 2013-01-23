ZURICH Jan 23 Novartis expects sales to return
to growth from 2014 once it has absorbed the full impact
competition from cheaper drugs, and said its long-standing
chairman and former Chief Executive would step down next month.
The Basel-based group guided investors to expect a
mid-single digit decline in its core operating margin on a
constant currency basis in 2013, as competition from generic
copies is expected to knock $3.5 billion off sales.
It said it expected reported sales growth of at least
mid-single digits in 2014 and 2015 while core operating income
should grow ahead of sales.
Core earnings per share rose to $1.27 in the fourth quarter,
compares to the average estimate of $1.31 forecast in a Reuters
poll of analysts.
