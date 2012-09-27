ZURICH, Sept 27 A mid-stage trial of a new treatment from Novartis helped alleviate the symptoms for people suffering from plaque psoriasis, the Swiss firm said on Thursday.

Approximately 2 percent of people suffer from plaque psoriasis, which can affect the hands, feet and nails and causes itching, scaling and pain, Novartis said.

"AIN457 was nearly three times more effective than a placebo at reducing moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis on the hands and/or feet when given every week during the first month of treatment," it said.

The results of the study were due to be presented later on Thursday at a conference in Prague.