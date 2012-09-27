ZURICH, Sept 27 A mid-stage trial of a new
treatment from Novartis helped alleviate the symptoms
for people suffering from plaque psoriasis, the Swiss firm said
on Thursday.
Approximately 2 percent of people suffer from plaque
psoriasis, which can affect the hands, feet and nails and causes
itching, scaling and pain, Novartis said.
"AIN457 was nearly three times more effective than a placebo
at reducing moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis on the hands
and/or feet when given every week during the first month of
treatment," it said.
The results of the study were due to be presented later on
Thursday at a conference in Prague.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
