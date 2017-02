ZURICH, Sept 13 Novartis AG is now aiming for cost synergies from its recently acquired eyecare group Alcon of $350 million per year by 2013, the Swiss drugmaker said ahead of an investor day in London.

The group also said it expected savings this year to exceed the $1.9 billion it shaved off last year as it presses ahead with its efficiency drive. (Reporting by Katie Reid)