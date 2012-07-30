ZURICH, July 30 Novartis said on
Monday European regulators approved Afinitor to treat women with
a certain type of breast cancer, following a panel backing in
June.
The drug is the first in a class known as mTOR inhibitors to
be approved for post-menopausal women with advanced
hormone-receptor positive, HER2-negative breast cancer. American
health regulators also backed the drug as a breast cancer
treatment
Afinitor, also known as everolimus, is designed to be given
in combination with another drug, Aromasin, to treat women whose
cancer has recurred or progressed after treatment with two other
therapies. Aromasin is made by Pfizer Inc.
Novartis's drug - expected to become a major seller for the
Swiss drugmaker - is already approved to treat patients with
four other types of cancer, including kidney and a rare type of
pancreatic cancer.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)