ZURICH, April 19 Swiss drugmaker Novartis
said on Thursday that U.S. health regulators had put
is development programme for a treatment of hepatitus C on hold
after one patient's death was reported in a clinical trial.
The company said a small number of patients being treated
with DEB025 (alisporivir) in combination with pegylated
interferon and ribavirin were diagnosed with pancreatitis. One
case resulted in a patient's death, although the cause of death
is still being dertermined.
"As a result, Novartis has been notified by the FDA that the
development program of DEB025 being studied for the treatment of
Hepatitis C, will be placed on full clinical hold," the company
said in a statement.
Novartis said it was working closely with the FDA to assess
the implications of the clinical hold on the DEB025 program.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)