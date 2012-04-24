ZURICH, April 24 Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG on Tuesday stuck to its outlook for lower profitability this year, as a stoppage at a U.S. manufacturing site and tough comparisons in its Sandoz division hit first-quarter core earnings.

Core earnings per share fell 10 percent to $1.27 in the first quarter, compared to the average estimate of $1.32 in a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)