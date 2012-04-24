BRIEF-Medtronic says FDA approves expanded indication for Medtronic Freezor Xtra Cryoablation Catheter
* Fda approves expanded indication for medtronic freezor xtra cryoablation catheter
ZURICH, April 24 Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG on Tuesday stuck to its outlook for lower profitability this year, as a stoppage at a U.S. manufacturing site and tough comparisons in its Sandoz division hit first-quarter core earnings.
Core earnings per share fell 10 percent to $1.27 in the first quarter, compared to the average estimate of $1.32 in a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
LONDON, Feb 16 Top AstraZeneca shareholder Woodford Investment Management said on Wednesday it had added to its stake in the pharmaceutical firm and was confident in its growth outlook.
* Alexion CFO says "we're preparing for potential tax reform": conf call