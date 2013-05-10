Valeant rallies support with key refi
By Tessa Walsh, Jonathan Schwarzberg, Davide Scigliuzzo and Lisa Lee
ZURICH May 10 Novartis said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved its drug Ilaris to treat a serious form of childhood arthritis.
Ilaris inhibits interleukin-1 beta, excessive production of which plays a prominent role in certain inflammatory diseases, the company said.
The drug is the only approved treatment specifically for the condition that can be given as a monthly subcutaneous injection, Novartis said.
Ilaris is also approved in the European Union for the treatment of refractory gouty arthritis, Novartis said. (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
By Tessa Walsh, Jonathan Schwarzberg, Davide Scigliuzzo and Lisa Lee
WASHINGTON, March 10 The White House was expected to nominate Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a conservative health policy expert, to lead the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as early as on Friday, sources familiar with the matter said.
* FY operating profit 69.0 million euros ($73.59 million), up 100 percent