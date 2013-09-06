ZURICH, Sept 6 Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG
said on Friday it had signed a licensing and research
deal that could boost its ability to develop innovative
cell-based therapies for conditions where little treatment is
currently available.
The maker of blockbuster blood pressure drug Diovan said it
would use a stem-cell based platform developed by U.S.-based
biopharmaceutical company Regenerex to help broaden its cell
therapy portfolio.
Timothy Wright, head of development at Novartis
Pharmaceuticals, said the agreement would support Novartis'
leadership position in cell therapy.