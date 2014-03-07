ZURICH, March 7 Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Friday a final stage test of Jakavi, used to treat patients with a rare blood cancer, had met its primary endpoint and improved two key measures of disease control in patients.

When compared to the best available therapy for polycythemia vera, an incurable blood cancer associated with an overproduction of blood cells, Jakavi was able to maintain red blood cell volume without the need for phlebotomy and reduce spleen size in certain patients, Novartis said.

The data would be submitted to worldwide regulatory authorities this year, the drugmaker said.

