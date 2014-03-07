BRIEF-RTA Laboratuvarlari proposes to pay stock dividend by 300 pct for FY 2016
* to distribute total stock dividend of 17.7 million lira ($4.73 million) Source text for Eikon:
ZURICH, March 7 Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Friday a final stage test of Jakavi, used to treat patients with a rare blood cancer, had met its primary endpoint and improved two key measures of disease control in patients.
When compared to the best available therapy for polycythemia vera, an incurable blood cancer associated with an overproduction of blood cells, Jakavi was able to maintain red blood cell volume without the need for phlebotomy and reduce spleen size in certain patients, Novartis said.
The data would be submitted to worldwide regulatory authorities this year, the drugmaker said.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
* Trinity biotech announces quarter 4 and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Jaguar animal health inc says seeks mums designation for canalevia for exercise-induced diarrhea in dogs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: