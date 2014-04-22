BRIEF-Ant Financial comments on definitive agreement with Moneygram
* Ant Financial comments on definitive agreement with Moneygram
(Corrects $7.1 million to $7.1 billion in second paragraph)
ZURICH, April 22 Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Tuesday it would exchange certain assets with GlaxoSmithKline and divest its animal health business to Eli Lilly.
Novartis said it had agreed to acquire GSK's oncology products for a $14.5 billion payment. The Swiss drugmaker said it would divest its vaccines business, excluding flu, to GSK for $7.1 billion plus royalties.
In a separate transaction, Novartis said it had agreed to divest its animal health division to Eli Lilly for approximately $5.4 billion. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Erica Billingham)
* Ant Financial comments on definitive agreement with Moneygram
CHICAGO, March 14 Aviagen, the world's leading poultry breeding company, has euthanized chickens at a farm in Alabama over concerns about bird flu, the company said on Tuesday, as likely cases of the disease emerged in a top chicken-producing state.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 14 - Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies has won a GPS satellite launch contract over rival United Launch Alliance, a partnership of the top two U.S. aerospace companies Lockheed Martin Corp. and Boeing Co., the U.S. Air Force said on Tuesday.