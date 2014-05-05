BRIEF-Actinium announces receipt of positive scientific advice from EMA for Iomab-B
* Actinium announces receipt of positive scientific advice from the European Medicines Agency for Iomab-B
ZURICH May 5 Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Monday a final-stage trial of its Signifor LAR therapy allowed for greater disease control in patients with the endocrine disorder acromegaly than existing therapies.
Acromegaly is caused by a benign tumor in the pituitary gland that secretes excess growth hormone, and can lead to the enlargement of body parts, including the hands, feet and facial features.
Worldwide regulatory filings for pasireotide LAR in acromegaly are currently underway based on these results, Novartis said. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
* Actinium announces receipt of positive scientific advice from the European Medicines Agency for Iomab-B
* Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc - trial results to date continue to indicate a positive safety profile for AST-OPC1
* Atossa Genetics Inc - amendment no. 1 to quarterly report on Form 10-Q amends company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for quarter ended June 30, 2016