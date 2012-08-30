ZURICH Aug 30 Novartis said on
Thursday a lung drug to treat so-called smoker's cough would be
submitted to European and Japanese health authorities later this
year after meeting Phase III study goals.
The drug, QVA149, the combination of Novartis' Onbrez and
its other lung drug NVA237 - a new kind of two-in-one medicine
that should allow Novartis to take on market leader
GlaxoSmithKline, is set to be filed with U.S. health
officials at the end of next year, the company said.
The Basel-based pharmaceutical group, which is increasingly
focusing on more specialist drugs, is pushing ahead with its
respiratory offering as it seeks to navigate the loss of
exclusivity on top-selling drugs such as blood pressure medicine
Diovan.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)