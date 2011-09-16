* 84 pct of patients get major symptom relief
* Novartis aims to file for SJIA in 2012
* Ilaris drug suffered recent setback in gout application
Sept 16 Patients with the most serious form of
childhood arthritis can get substantial symptom relief from a
Novartis drug, researchers said on Friday, raising
hopes for a product that had a recent setback in its application
to treat gout.
Ilaris, or ACZ885, blocks a protein called interleukin-1
beta linked to inflammation. It is already sold for treating
cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, a rare inflammatory
disorder, but U.S. regulators decided last month they were not
ready to approve it for gouty arthritis.
The drug's success in systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis
(SJIA) is therefore a significant boost to confidence in its
future.
Results of the first of two final-stage Phase III trials of
ACZ885 in SJIA found 83.7 percent of patients experienced at
least a 30 percent improvement in symptoms against 9.8 percent
for those on a placebo, and 32.6 percent of ACZ885 patients had
a 100 percent improvement.
The findings were presented at the European Pediatric
Rheumatology Congress in Bruges, Belgium. John Hohneker, head of
development for integrated hospital care at Novartis, told
Reuters the data was "outstanding".
Pierre Quartier of the Necker-Enfants Malades Hospital,
Paris, who was one of the investigators on the study, said it
suggested ACZ885 could become an important treatment option for
children with SJIA.
Novartis plans to file for regulatory approval of the drug
in SJIA in 2012 in both the United States and Europe, based on
data from this and a second Phase III trial, which will be
presented later this year.
Novartis is banking on new products to help it offset patent
losses on big sellers such as blood pressure treatment Diovan.
Expectations for Ilaris, however, are relatively modest in the
wake of the disappointment over its potential use for gout.
Analysts, on average, forecast sales of $412 million in 2016,
according to Thomson Reuters Pharma.
Researchers said the SJIA study did not uncover any new
safety findings and no patients had to discontinue treatment due
to adverse events. The study met all its primary and secondary
endpoints.
SJIA affects less than one child per 100,000. It causes
inflammation affecting the whole body, which can involve skin
rash, fever, joint pain and swelling.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler and Katie Reid; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)