BRIEF-Excelsior Medical to merge with unit
* Says it will merge with its wholly owned subsidiary and the subsidiary will dissolve after merger
ZURICH, Sept 3 Novartis said on Tuesday its arthritis drug Ilaris was approved in the European Union to treat children aged two years and older.
Novartis said Ilaris is already sold for treating cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, a rare inflammatory disorder. Tuesday's approval is for active systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis (SJIA), a debilitating disease that can affect a child's growth.
The United States approved Ilaris for children in May. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
* Says it will merge with its wholly owned subsidiary and the subsidiary will dissolve after merger
* Says conversion of the 5th series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds into 45,332 shares with par value of T$10 per share
March 9 Excelsior Medical Co Ltd: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.5 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ArSwlL Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)