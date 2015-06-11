MUMBAI, June 11 Novartis India Ltd
said on Thursday it was not aware of any plan by its parent to
delist its shares from the Bombay Stock Exchange, after a news
report said its Swiss parent was considering taking the arm
private.
Earlier on Thursday, Bloomberg reported citing people with
knowledge of the matter that Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG
, which owns three quarters of Novartis India, was
considering buying all the shares it didn't already own in the
arm.
"The board of the company has not received any notice from
the promoters of the company, Novartis AG, on its intention to
delist the equity shares of the company from the Bombay Stock
Exchange Limited," Novartis India said in a statement after
trading hours.
Novartis India shares closed 15.7 percent higher at 838.60
rupees. The stock jumped as much as 20 percent, its maximum
daily limit, during trade.
