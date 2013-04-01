BRIEF-Saudi's National Medical Care board recommends no dividend for 2016
* Board recommends not to distribute dividend for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2lySdN9) Further company coverage: )
NEW DELHI, April 1 The Indian government hailed as "historic" a Supreme Court ruling on Monday against a plea by Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG to protect the patent on its drug Glivec.
Commerce and Industry Minister Anand Sharma said the ruling -- seen as a victory by health rights campaigners -- reaffirmed provisions in Indian law that mandate the need for substantial innovation before new patents are issued on medicines. (Reporting By Matthias Williams; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel, editing by Ross Colvin)
* Reported on Monday FY operating revenues 22.8 million euros ($24.14 million) versus 16.8 million euros a year ago
* Appoints Adnan Al Zahrani as acting CEO, effective March 7 Source:(http://bit.ly/2mgjTVM) Further company coverage: