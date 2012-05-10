* Report highlights failings in approving drugs in India
* Novartis to investigate allegations in report
ZURICH May 10 Swiss drugmaker Novartis
said on Thursday it would investigate alleged drug
approval irregularities in India after a parliamentary report
found the country's regulator colluded with pharmaceutical firms
to speed up approval procedures.
"We will investigate the allegations presented in the
government's report," Novartis said in a statement.
The parliamentary committee reviewed 39 randomly selected
drugs approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control
Organisation (CDSCO).
In the case of 11, including Novartis' everolimus and
aliskiren, it found that "mandatory" Phase III trials - the
final stage of testing before a drug is approved - had not been
conducted as required.
Specifically, in the case of everolimus, the CDSCO relied on
the judgment of non-medical staff rather than seeking the
opinion of independent experts, the report said.
Novartis said it followed one global ethical standard for
conducting clinical trials worldwide and stood behind the safety
and efficacy of its products.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Ben Hirschler)