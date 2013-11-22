ZURICH Nov 22 Swiss drugmaker Novartis
offered a sweetener to investors on Friday by starting
a $5 billion share buyback programme, but shied away from
announcing any radical surgery to its structure.
The Basel-based pharmaceutical firm is carrying out a broad
review of operations following the departure of veteran chairman
and one-time CEO Daniel Vasella, and is considering options for
its non-core assets that lack the scale to become world leaders.
In a statement on Friday before an investor day in London,
Novartis said it would allocate capital to a strong and growing
dividend, bolt on buys and a $5 billion share buyback to take
place over two years.
Expectations had run high that Novartis might use Friday's
event to reveal whether it plans to take the scalpel to further
parts of its businesses. But the drugmaker gave no indication of
its plans in the statement.
It said it would continue to cut costs to improve
productivity by consolidating its research sites worldwide and
expects to deliver roughly 3-4 percent in productivity gains per
year through 2015.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley, editing by Elizabeth Piper)