BRIEF-22nd century receives guidance from FDA on phase III clinical trials of co's x-22
* 22Nd century receives guidance from FDA on phase III clinical trials
ZURICH May 31 Novartis continues to review "all options" for its struggling Alcon eyecare unit, with a status update over what it will do with the business still expected by the end of the year, it said on Wednesday.
The Swiss drugmaker, which is holding an investor event in Boston where the company has its main research campus, also said it expects Alcon to return to long-term, sustainable growth with margins in line with industry peers, without giving a timeline.
In the first quarter, Alcon posted an operating loss. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)
AMSTERDAM, June 22 Mylan NV shareholders re-elected the generic drugmaker's board at its annual meeting on Thursday, despite a shareholder campaign to vote down most of the directors in the wake of a scandal related to its high prices for emergency allergy treatment EpiPen.
* SAYS ANTONIS VOGIATZIS, GENERAL COMMERCIAL DIRECTOR, IS NOW ACTING AS GENERAL MANAGER OF THE GROUP Source text: http://bit.ly/2sUDxL5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)