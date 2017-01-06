ZURICH Jan 6 Novartis has agreed with
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc and its affiliate Akcea
Therapeutics Inc to license two experimental treatments that aim
to reduce cardiovascular risk in patients with high levels of
lipoproteins, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday.
The therapies called AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx
have the potential to lower lipoproteins Lp(a) and ApoCIII by up
to 90 percent, it said. Novartis has also entered into a stock
purchase agreement with Ionis, it added without elaborating.
Novartis can exercise its options to license and
commercialise the two products after they hit specified
development milestones and before phase 3 trials for each
programme begin. Novartis would then be responsible for
worldwide development and commercialisation of both assets.
(Reporting by Michael Shields)