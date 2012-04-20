ZURICH, April 20 Novartis said Friday that Jakavi, a drug to treat patients with a rare type of blood cancer, was backed by a key panel for Europe's health regulator.

"The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency adopted a positive opinion for Jakavi," Novartis said in a statement on Friday.

Though the committee's decisions are not binding, the European Commission has generally follows their recommendations. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)